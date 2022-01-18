Chiefs win 21-14 under the lights at North Petherton

Sidmouth were in total control during the first half hour in which they built up a 14-point lead. However, a growing penalty count and an increasingly dominant North Petherton scrum saw the balance of play swing in favour of the home team.

The Chiefs scored two identikit tries on ten and 25 minutes, all of which were spent in the opposing half, one on each side of the field. Lineout catch-and-drive mauls took the ball to the line and Rob Griffin drove over the resulting rucks. Dan Retter added the two conversions.

From the second restart, North Petherton took control. The Chiefs defended well until they were penalised five metres out in front of their posts. North Petherton opted for a scrum.

In the first scrum, Matt Ewings was yellow carded for collapsing. As the reset scrum was retreating towards the line, Cameron Grainger dived on the ball in the scrum. The referee awarded a penalty try and yellow carded the scrum half.

With Sidmouth down to thirteen men, North Petherton took advantage to equalise. Once restored to a full fifteen, the Chiefs improved their discipline and were able to match their opponents.

They began to take control in the last ten minutes. With time running out, the forwards drove over from a lineout, but the ball was knocked on. Then, as the clock ticked into injury time, they scored a try worthy of winning any game.

Phil Dollman fielded a clearance kick and threw a long pass to Harry Emmett, who had replaced the injured Cian Warren on the left wing. Rory O’Brien looped around to create an overlap. He sprinted into the 22 and was eventually tackled five metres short of the line. Josh Bess appeared from the resulting melee to dive over the line. Dan Retter converted.

Sidmouth Quins went down to a 7-13 defeat at home to Okehampton 2nds. Jacob Chanary burst through a tackle to score the Sidmouth try but two penalties and a fine second-half try gave the visitors victory.



Sidmouth Colts had a fine start to their Devon Colts Cup campaign with a 53-0 against Exmouth Colts.