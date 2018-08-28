Advanced search

Christmas social enjoyed by one and all

PUBLISHED: 12:21 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:21 20 December 2018

Sidmouth Bowls Club Christrmas Social and members taking part inthe fun bowls at the event. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Saturday afternoon some 55 Sidmouth Bowls Club members turned out in that atrocious weather that Storm Deirdre dumped on us to attend the club’s Christmas Social, writes Carol Smith.

Sidmouth Bowls Club members Chris Radburn and Chris Hamer ( in the hat ) enjoying the club's Christmas social. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUBSidmouth Bowls Club members Chris Radburn and Chris Hamer ( in the hat ) enjoying the club's Christmas social. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

It was certainly a wonderful afternoon and, once again, a great club event that was so well organised by our brilliant entertainments committee.

Lots of members dressed for the occasion and there were some excellent Christmas jumpers and hats on show.

There was also lots going on with a splendid mix of fun bowling, games, a secret raffle as well as some delicious mince pies and mulled wine.

It did seem as if the bowling element of the day confused many (not too difficult!!!) and, to crown it all, two ‘non bowlers’ were in the winning team!

Yes, I know what you are thinking – that it does not say too much for the standard of bowling – perhaps the blame lies at the door of the aforementioned mulled wine?

Anyway, one thing that is fact is that a great afternoon was had by all.

What’s more it was all so well timed so that folk did not miss the Strictly final!

