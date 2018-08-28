Advanced search

Coley at the double as SOHC men’s fourth XI are edged out in high-scoring contest

PUBLISHED: 21:50 06 February 2019

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3137. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men’s fourth team scored three times on Saturday - that’s probably the most they’ve scored in one game this season. Unfortunately, ECV Hornets scored five to claim the points, but it was still an achievement, especially outscoring them in the second half 2-1.

Hornets opened the scoring part way through the first half, but SOHC put together some good moves.

One of them resulted in Andrew Coley scoring from close range after a mix-up in defence. As the half went on, Hornets had a purple patch, scoring three quick goals.

It was more even in the second half and SOHC pulled one back when Wilf Chunn sent in a good cross for Coley to score his second.

Hornets got one back, but SOHC captain Dan Weedon later said it was as good a display as he’d seen all season.

Paul Baker got the last goal when he calmly converted a penalty flick with the last touch of the game after a foot on the line prevented a goal.

