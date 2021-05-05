Convincing win for Tipton cricketers

Published: 3:32 PM May 5, 2021

Tipton travelled to Stokinteignhead on Sunday and won convincingly after dismissing the home side for 132 and knocking off the runs without losing a wicket.

However, it was not as one sided as the scorecard suggests as the early batsman had threatened to post a useful total. Although Dave Alford had bowled the opener Tom Wills for 15 and Amelia Tolley had Anton Shipchenko caught by John Buckland for 5, Stokeinteignhead were handily placed at 92-2 with still 20 overs remaining when wickets started to fall.

A great ‘run out’ by keeper David Thayre surprised Harry Everett who was ambling back for a second run but it was Mark Channon who did the real damage. A sharp stumping off his bowling by Thayre dismissed Alex Heywood for 44, then Phil Wright bowled Malcom Buckland before Channon cleaned up the tail. He clean bowled the remaining batsmen, taking 5-21.

Tipton openers Phil Tolley and David Thayre played chanceless innings and both reached half centuries as Tipton closed in on their target with 11 overs to spare. Both batsman were 54 not out.

Next Sunday Tipton expect a sterner test at home to Ottery St Mary.

Great display from Tipton openers - Credit: Phil Wright