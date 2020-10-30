Corry makes some fine stops as SOHC ladies III lose opening league game

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ third played their first league match of the new Sedgemoor Division One season and went down to a 6-1 home defeat at the hands of Taunton Vale III.

The home team were under no illusion as to the sort of fixture it would be, their first at the higher-level following promotion last season, taking on a team that had been relegated down into this division at the end of last season.

From the first whistle the visiting side were clearly sharp and looking to play on the front foot and they opened the scoring in the early exchanges.

SOHC hit back and enjoyed some good phase of attacking play with Freya McArthur, Hattie Haynes and Karhys Flemington all impressing going forward.

However, at the other end of the pitch, some clinical finishing saw Taunton Vale hold a 4-0 lead at half-time.

During the break the home side made a few tactical changes that were designed to strengthen the defensive unit.

Taunton Vale did add two more goals, both scored following slick short corners.

A break in play saw SOHC get the ball out of their half thanks to some lovely play by Holly Dunning, Maddie Newman and Becky Borchers.

Borchers won a short corner and went on to score what was a richly deserved consolation goal for a battling SOHC team.

Goalkeeper Anne Corry drew rich praise at full-time for her splendid shift that saw her make several excellent saves.