Cressall at the double as SOHC men’s 2nd XI draw in Exeter

PUBLISHED: 18:51 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:51 19 March 2020

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men’s 2nd XI shared six goals when they travelled to St Lukes School, Exeter, to play East Devon B.

SOHC made a bright start and there was an element of good fortune for the home side about the way they took lead.

Parity was restored with a fine team passing move that ended with Josh Cressall showing his reverse skills, drilling the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Buoyed by the goal SOHC stayed on the front foot and, after more good team play the ball reached Ade Brooker and he rifled it home to see the away side into a 2-1 interval lead.

Early in the second half Cressall struck again to make it 3-1. With a healthy lead, SOHC ought to have gone on and sealed the points, but they fell foul of some ‘strange’ decisions and a East Devon netted twice from short corners in quick succession to leave honours ending even at 3-3. SOHC did create a couple of late chances, but were not able to convert them into goals and so had to settle for a share of the spoils.

