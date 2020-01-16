Advanced search

Cressall, Harrison and Mutter net in SOHC men's 2nd XI success

PUBLISHED: 11:45 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 16 January 2020

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 2nd team made a winning start to the second half of their South East One campaign, winning 3-1 away at ISCA D.

SOHC made a bright start and took the lead thanks to a reverse strike from Josh Cressall.

However, despite their early dominance and goal, SOHC's performance levels dropped with possession being conceded far too cheaply and half-time arrived with just the one goal between the teams. They were made to pay for their lack of a second goal during the opening half when the home side levelled via a short corner early in the second half.

Clearly stung by being pegged back, SOHC quickly found a new gear and began to play on the front foot and it was no more than they deserved when Ben Harrison tapped home at the far post to restore the lead. One ahead for the second time, the SOHC game management was very good and they kept the home side at arm's length whilst continuing to look sharp going forward and the points were sealed in the closing stages when John Mutter slid the ball home to complete the scoring. The win, a sixth of the season, leaves SOHC sitting fifth in the table and they are nine points shy of second-placed West Dorset. Tomorrow (Saturday), the team entertain Minehead A who sit three places and six points below them in the table. When the teams met in North Somerset in early October, SOHC were edged out 3-2. A home win tomorrow would set SOHC up nicely for the following week when they will take on West Dorset.

