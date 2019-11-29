Advanced search

Cressall nets 'Goal of the Season' contender for SOHC 2nds

PUBLISHED: 09:24 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 29 November 2019

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 2nd XI chalked up a third successive South East One victory with a 2-0 win at West Dorset A.

Action from the Sidmouth RFC Undfer-15 game at Dorchester. Picture: LOU PALLISTER TURLEYAction from the Sidmouth RFC Undfer-15 game at Dorchester. Picture: LOU PALLISTER TURLEY

SOHC made a solid start to the game and controlled things from the first whistle. The opening goal came midway through the first half with Harvey Charlesworth the scorer.

Despite dominating possession, it took until well into the second half for SOHC to net their second and effectively end the game as a contest, but it was certainly worth the wait for goal number two!

It came from the stick of Josh Cressall who, having received the ball some distance from goal, looked up and arrowed the ball into the top right corner of the net for what is certainly an early entry into the 'Goal of the Season' listings!.

Having doubled their lead, the game management from SOHC was good and they saw the game out well with a feature of the game being that, such was their control of proceedings, West Dorset barely managed to get a shot on the SOHC goal!

Tomorrow, the 2nd XI entertain East Devon B at Sidmouth (noon)

There was more disappointment for the SOHC men's 1st XI as they lost their Conference South meeting with Duchy with the Cornishmen winning 2-0 with both goals being scored before the break.

SOHC fashioned no fewer than a dozen short corners, but they drew a blank and have slipped to third bottom of the table having won just one of their right league games so far this season.

Tomorrow, the 1st XI travel to mid-table Taunton Vale A (noon).

