Cressall nets last minute winner as SOHC men's 2nd XI edge out East Devon C

Sidmouth and Ottery men's fourth team versus Taunton Vale E. Picture: Harriet Coley Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 2nd XI were 4-3 winners when they travelled to East Devon C for a South East One meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This was a contest of end-to-end action that was won by SOHC with a Josh Cressall goal two minutes from time!

The home side started well and took an early lead, but parity was swiftly restored by a Ben Harrison strike, one completed from a very tight angle.

However, in keeping with the end-to-end nature of the contest, the home side struck next to lead 2-1 at half-time.

SOHC were quickly into their stride after the break and it was veteran Charlie Plowden who provided the assist for Harrison to net his second to make it 2-2.

Once again the home side responded swiftly, and clinically, to net again and take a 3-2 lead with time running out.

SOHC were quickly back onto the front foot and Gabe Corthinas struck to level things up once more and, with the match official looking at his watch, Cressall bundled the ball past the goalkeeper to seal a dramatic victory for SOHC.

Tomorrow (Saturday), SOHC men's 2nd XI entertain Yeovil & Sherborne A at Sidmouth (noon),

There's also action tomorrow for the men's third and fourth XIs. The third XI, who were edged out 2-1 last by Isca E, travel to Wells to meet Mid Somerset A (1pm) while the 4th XI, who were without a game last weekend, are in action at Sidmouth where they host Taunton CSA (1.30pm).