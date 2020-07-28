After 416 matches Gillham hits his maiden six for Tipton, but is then run out – twice!

Tipton batsman David Thayre who scored 33 in the 22-run defeat at the hands of Exeter-based Bakers CC. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Archant

Tipton St John went down by 22 runs when they entertained Bakers CC, writes Phil Wright.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tipton batsman Adam Gibbins hits out during the 22 run defeat to Exeter-based outfit Bakers CC. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Tipton batsman Adam Gibbins hits out during the 22 run defeat to Exeter-based outfit Bakers CC. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

The Exeter-based side batted first and there was early home success as Dave Alford claimed two early wickets.

However, that was as good as it got early on for Tipton as the Bakers batsman began to score freely.

A partnership between Priestley (65) and Andy Bassett (53) gave them a good base. Alex Tubbs bowled Priestly, but next man in, Vic Murphy, kept the scoreboard moving.

Tubbs then bowled Matt Bassett and Hughes with consecutive balls to end with 3-35, but Murphy and Andy Cork took to its close of 231-7.

Tipton batsman David Birch in action during the 22 run defeat to Exeter-based outfit Bakers CC. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Tipton batsman David Birch in action during the 22 run defeat to Exeter-based outfit Bakers CC. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Tipton started well in reply with Phil Tolley again the major run scorer before he was second out with his contribution being 65.

Tolley was well supported by Dave Thayre (33) and Matt Brewster. Alex Tubbs (25) and Adam Gibbins (41) kept up with the asking rate until Tubbs was caught and bowled by Bassett, who then bowled Al Matthews for four.

The game was lost for Tipton when Gibbins ran himself out and this started a trend as both Amelia Tolley and Jem Gillham departed in the same fashion.

Gillham however, had the pleasure of scoring his first six for Tipton having played 416 matches since 1985!

This brought in last man Phil Wright who needed a runner after injuring a hamstring. After scoring a single, he had to watch as David Birch called runner Jem Gillham for an impossible single and saw him being run out by 10 yards.

So, Jem Gillham has the distinction of being run out twice in the same innings, both times with the same partner. What’s more, the four runouts suffered by Tipton in this game sets an unwanted new club record!

Tipton were all out for 209, losing by 22 runs.

This Sunday (August 2), Tipton entertain Geriatrics.