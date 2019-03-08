Al Matthews hits his highest Tipton score in defeat to Dunsford

Tipton's plight this season in finding sufficient players due to injury and infirmity of their ageing combatants looked like they would yet again be under complement for the visit to Dunsford, writes Phil Wright.

However, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper, Nalin Chouhan, and cricketing nomad Chalky White, met the rallying call for help and Dunsford were able to provide two keen young players.

Despite this, Tipton's batting line up was fragile so could ill afford to lose opener Phil Tolley caught behind chasing a loose ball down the leg side for just four.

Captain Dave Alford had one too many rash shots and was caught top edging a ball to gulley for five.

Dave Thayre was more cautious and received great support from Al Matthews.

The pair put on 57 before Thayre was caught behind chasing a distant ball outside his off stump that may well have been called wide having scored 27.

Chouhan then joined Matthews and the pair continued to prosper with Matthews being fed by short balls which were to his liking.

Eventually, Charlie Poustie realised a yorker was required and bowled Matthews for 35, his highest Tipton score.

Chalky White was deceived by a good ball from the same bowler and departed for two. Amelia Tolley proved to be the last batter to provide resistance with Chouhan and when she departed for six, Nalin's hour-long vigil ended when he was caught having scored 39. The final three wickets fell for no runs, so Tipton had to defend 147.

Dunsford's openers Adam Smith and Sam Perry batted cautiously with Chouhan frugally conceding just 10 runs off six overs.

First change David O'Higgins made the breakthrough but only thanks to a great catch on the deep mid-on boundary by … Chouhan! Smith departed for 40 with the score on 68, but Tipton's bowlers did not take another wicket for another 70 runs by which time defeat loomed.

A good stumping by guest George Perry off Chouhan and another good catch by Chouhan off the bowling of Amelia Tolley was Tipton's only consolation.

Opener Sam Perry remained 59 not out as Dunsford won by seven wickets.