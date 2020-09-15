Amelia bags a brace of wickets as Tipton win again despite valiant effort by ‘tail end charlies’

Mark Channon bowling for Tipton in the home win over Yarcombe and Stockland. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Archant

Tipton’s run of amazing games in 2020 continued with the visit of Yarcombe and Stockland, writes Phil Wright.

Amelia Tolley bowling for Tipton in the home win over Yarcombe and Stockland. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Amelia Tolley bowling for Tipton in the home win over Yarcombe and Stockland. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Eager to make up for a big defeat by 217 runs in this fixture last year, Yarcombe and Stockland bowled and fielded very well.

With a mixture of youth and experience, they restricted Tipton to a total of just 111.

Only Matt Brewster with 31 and Phil Tolley, 28 got into double figures. Tim Lamb with 3-30 was the most successful bowler, but it was an excellent all-round team performance by the visiting side.

However, their batsmen again struggled and it was Mark Channon who caused the damage, with 4-13 in his early spell.

Matt Brewster batting for Tipton in the home win over Yarcombe and Stockland. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Matt Brewster batting for Tipton in the home win over Yarcombe and Stockland. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

They quickly slipped to 22-5 with only opener Steve Triner getting into double figures before he was bowled for 11.

Matters got much worst for them when Amelia Tolley again got amongst the wickets taking 2-16, aided by catches from dad Phil and Phil Wright.

Indeed, the brace of wickets took Amelia to 17 for the season.

When Wright bowled Matt Lovell for four and had Tim Lamb caught by Tolley snr, the visitors were 40-9 so victory for Tipton looked assured.

However, that ‘inevitability of defeat’ did not take into account the youthful determination of the last pair Jonathon Triner and Arun Lovell. They batted well for 13 overs with Triner scoring freely. As they closed in on Tipton’s total, captain Dave Alford called back opening bowler John Buckland and his speed was too much for Lovell who spooned the second ball he faced into the air and was caught by Amelia Tolley rushing in from point.

So the gallant effort was ended and Tipton won by 21 runs, despite a last wicket partnership of 50 and a fine 49 not out by Jonathon Triner.

Arun Lovell must also be congratulated by his good defensive innings, he scored just the one run, but certainly played his past in that last wicket stand.

This Sunday (September 20). Tipton are home to Cavendish Cavaliers from Torquay in what will be the villagers penultimate game of the season.