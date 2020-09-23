Another unbeaten half century for Tolley as he passed 18,000 runs for Tipton

Phil Tolley hits out during his unbeaten knock in the Tipton St John win over Geriatircs.

After the scheduled match against Cavendish Cavaliers was cancelled, Geriatrics stepped in to provide Tipton with welcomed opposition, writes Phil Wright.

Phil Tolley plays a defensive shot during his unbeaten knock in the Tipton St John win over Gerriatrics.

The visitors won the toss, but struggled after electing to bat first. Indeed, half their team were back in the pavilion with just 19 runs on the board!

Much of the early damage was done by some excellent bowling from David Birch who took 2-9 and Mark Channon, who claimed 2-14.

In between Amelia Tolley ran out John Poat with a great throw from mid-wicket to wicket keeper David Jessop.

However, for the second match in a row, Tipton were unable to kill off the opposition as a partnership of 30 between Charlie Garrett and Andrew Padfield was bettered by a late flurry by Tony Boughton (39) and Pete Welsh (12) as Geriatrics recovered to 120-7. John Buckland with 2-25 took the final wickets to fall.

David Jessop hits out in the Tipton St John win over Gerriatrics.

Tipton, fielding a weaker batting line up than normal were reliant on the top three. They did have the services of run machine Phil Tolley who passed 18,000 runs for Tipton once he reached 17.

Dave Jessop was bowled for 13, but captain Dave Alford with 17 helped Tolley take the score to 83 before he was also bowled.

Al Matthews provided good support to Tolley scoring just four in a partnership of 38 as Tipton won by eight wickets with Tolley unbeaten on 82 as the win was confirmed.

Sunday (September 27), sees Tipton complete the 2020 season when they entertain Heads & Tails.

Tipton St John cricketer Phil Tolley after he had passed 18,000 runs for the club.