Advanced search

Another unbeaten half century for Tolley as he passed 18,000 runs for Tipton

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:00 23 September 2020

Phil Tolley hits out during his unbeaten knock in the Tipton St John win over Geriatircs. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Phil Tolley hits out during his unbeaten knock in the Tipton St John win over Geriatircs. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Archant

After the scheduled match against Cavendish Cavaliers was cancelled, Geriatrics stepped in to provide Tipton with welcomed opposition, writes Phil Wright.

Phil Tolley plays a defensive shot during his unbeaten knock in the Tipton St John win over Gerriatrics. Picture: PHIL WRIGHTPhil Tolley plays a defensive shot during his unbeaten knock in the Tipton St John win over Gerriatrics. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

The visitors won the toss, but struggled after electing to bat first. Indeed, half their team were back in the pavilion with just 19 runs on the board!

Much of the early damage was done by some excellent bowling from David Birch who took 2-9 and Mark Channon, who claimed 2-14.

In between Amelia Tolley ran out John Poat with a great throw from mid-wicket to wicket keeper David Jessop.

However, for the second match in a row, Tipton were unable to kill off the opposition as a partnership of 30 between Charlie Garrett and Andrew Padfield was bettered by a late flurry by Tony Boughton (39) and Pete Welsh (12) as Geriatrics recovered to 120-7. John Buckland with 2-25 took the final wickets to fall.

David Jessop hits out in the Tipton St John win over Gerriatrics. Picture: PHIL WRIGHTDavid Jessop hits out in the Tipton St John win over Gerriatrics. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Tipton, fielding a weaker batting line up than normal were reliant on the top three. They did have the services of run machine Phil Tolley who passed 18,000 runs for Tipton once he reached 17.

Dave Jessop was bowled for 13, but captain Dave Alford with 17 helped Tolley take the score to 83 before he was also bowled.

Al Matthews provided good support to Tolley scoring just four in a partnership of 38 as Tipton won by eight wickets with Tolley unbeaten on 82 as the win was confirmed.

Sunday (September 27), sees Tipton complete the 2020 season when they entertain Heads & Tails.

Tipton St John cricketer Phil Tolley after he had passed 18,000 runs for the club. Picture: PHIL WRIGHTTipton St John cricketer Phil Tolley after he had passed 18,000 runs for the club. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary point-to-point in October set to be live streamed

Point to point action

Sidmouth Gig Club takes part in Clyde race – and it’s all done without leaving East Devon

The Sidmouth Gig Club 'River Clyde Race' awards ceremony - covid-19 style. Jeremy Cloke presents the award which Keith Owen’s crew won in Scotland last year to the two coxes, Pete Blackmore and Julie Turner. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Another unbeaten half century for Tolley as he passed 18,000 runs for Tipton

Phil Tolley hits out during his unbeaten knock in the Tipton St John win over Geriatircs. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Prime Minister warns Britain could face tougher measures as he addresses the nation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation regarding new coronavirus restrictions, including office staff working from home, the wider use of face masks and a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Picture: BBC/PA Wire

Sidmouth man is among Devon’s 100 ‘lockdown legends’

Ashley Leeds performing in his garden.