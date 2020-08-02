Barrow carries his bat as Sidmouth win well at Exmouth

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Alex Barrow carried his bat as Sidmouth chalked up a four wicket win at Exmouth on matchday two of the Devon Cricket League four-team competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the home skipper winning the toss and opting to bat, Sidmouth captain Zak Bess gave the new ball to Dylan Hurst before coming in from the opposite end and it was the skipper who struck first with a Byron Knowles catch seeing an early end to the innings of Rory Thomas who played in this fixture last year, but as a Sidmouth player.

Exmouth recovered and got to three figures before fourth change Ollie Pugsley struck for the first of what would end up being a four wicket haul.

From 101-2, Exmouth wickets fell at regular intervals to their all out total of 206 in one ball light of their full 45 overs.

For Sidmouth, Pugsley finished with figures of 4-50 from eight overs. Zac Bess was also amongst the wickets; his return being 3-38 from nine overs and there was a single wicket for Tom Simmons.

The Sidmouth reply was launched by Barrow and Nick Mansfield with the latter falling for nine with the score on 11.

Robbie Powell was next in, but he fell quickly for four to leave Sidmouth wobbling on 16-2 and, when skipper Bess was out for nine, the reply stood at 44-3.

Byron Knowles joined Barrow and they added 81 before Knowles became the fourth man down, out for 37 with the score then 125-4.

Five runs were added before Dylan Hurst fell for three, but that brought Cameron Evans-Grainger out to join Barrow and the pair took the Fortfield men to the brink of success when Evans-Grainger was bowled for 27 with the score then 196-6.

It was left to Jash Patidar to help Barrow take their team over the winning line with Barrow ending the game unbeaten on 92 from 100 deliveries and Patidar was not out four as the win was confirmed at 207-6 with one ball of the 36th over still to be bowled.

In terms of the Exmouth bowling effort, the pick of the returns was the 2-30 from seven overs sent down by Alex Craib while there was also a brace of wickets for Matt Tarry (2-40 from nine overs).