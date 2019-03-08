Barrow, Cook and Griffiths half centuries and four wicket hauls for Clayden, Dalton and Fowler as Sidmouth senior XIs net clean sweep of victories

Sidmouth batsman Alex Barrow in action at Exeter. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

For the second successive Saturday the three Sidmouth senior XIs enjoyed a clean sweep of Tolchards Devon League success.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picture: Thinkstock Picture: Thinkstock

The 1st XI took on Sandford at the Fortfield where Nick Gingell won the toss and invited Sandford to bat first.

Tom Simmons struck early thanks to a catch behind by Robbie Powell to remove Sandy Allen and, had it not been for a splendid 59 from Trevor Anning, then the visitors would have posted a score far less than the 132 all out they did serve up with Sidmouth sending down 41.1 overs.

Four of the five bowlers claimed at least one wicket with third change Charlie Miles spinning his way to figures of 4-17 from eight excellent overs. Tom Simmonds (3-20), Josh Bess (2-24) and Will Murray (1-25) were the other successful bowlers with young Max Hancock (0-41 from eight) the only one not to claim a wicket.

The Sidmouth run chase suffered an early blow with opener Rory Thomas trapped leg before for nine with the total on 22. Josh Bess was second man down, in his case for 21 with the score on 70, but the only other Sandford success with the ball was when Alex Barrow was finally dismissed, but not before he had chalked up another half century and, after the opener fell for 53 with the score then 98-3, Luke Bess (28no) and Nick Gingell (16no), saw their side safely over the winning line.

Sidmouth 2nds were handsome 134 run winners on their visit to Braunton, a result that means the Fortfield men stay top of C Division East.

Matt Cooke (60), skipper Anthony Griffiths (55) and Eliot Rice (47) combined to see Sidmouth to a close of 239-6 after their 45 overs.

Jordan Fowler then claimed four wickets for 14 runs and, with Matt Cooke completing a fine all-round shift, bowling his way to figures of 3-9, the home side were bowled out for 102.

Sidmouth III claimed a seventh win in eight E Division East games as they brushed aside the challenge served up by hosts Bideford, Littleham & Westward Ho where they were victorious by a margin of 10 wickets.

Miles Dalton (4-9) and Lee Clayden (4-14) combined to great effect to see the home side bundled out for just 75 and then openers Isaac Thomas (36) and Tom Clay (38no) saw their side to another comfortable victory.