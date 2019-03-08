Barrow passes 1,000 league runs this season as Sidmouth slip to defeat at Sandford

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:26 30 August 2019

peplow

In their final away match of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League Premier Division, Sidmouth 1st XI went down by 46 runs at relegation threatened Sandford.

The home side won the toss, opted to bat and were soon a wicket down with Josh Bess clean bowling Sandford skipper Richard Foan.

Charlie Miles, Max Hancock and Tom Simmonds each picked up a wicket before a Jordan Fowler brace - one to an Issac Thomas catch and the other when he held a catch off his own bowling, left the Mid Devon men 137-6.

Fowler claimed two more thanks to catches by Max Hancock and Luke Bess before Josh Bess finished what he started with the final two wickets as Sandford were bowled out for 190 in 47 overs.

Fowler topped the bowling figures with his return of 4-38 from 10 overs and Josh Bess ended with figures of 4-39 from nine overs.

The Sidmouth reply slipped to 19-2 with the loss of both Josh Bess (2) and Luke Bess (1), but Nick Mansfield (10) joined Alex Barrow and they took the score to 66 before Mansfield departed.

Barrow then stayed firm at one end, while, at the opposite end of the Creedy Park square, wickets fell at regular intervals. Indeed, Barrow was still there when last man Fowler came to the crease and the spinner did manage to stick around, facing 21 balls for his unbeaten two as opener Barrow closed in on his century.

However, on 95, Barrow fell to a catch and Sidmouth were all out for 144 to slip to their fourth loss in nine away matches this league campaign. Sandford entertain Paignton in the final game of the league season looking to avoid this campaign being their poorest in the league since they rejoined the top flight at the start of the 2008 season.

● To date this season, the Fortfield men have suffered seven league defeats and that equals their worst return since 2008, that being the seven losses they suffered in the 2017 campaign - three at home and four away. So far this season Sidmouth have lost at Torquay, Paignton, Heathcoat and Sandford and been beaten at home by Heathcoat, Torquay and Plymouth.

● Alex Barrow has become the third player to pass 1,000 league runs this season behind Plymouth's Fazian Riaz (1186) and Clyst St George teenager Sam Read (1097). Barrow goes into the final game of the season on 1027 runs.

Shop staff shut out after front door glued in 'malicious' incident

Paint was threw across the front door at Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shop in Church Street and the lock super glued shut. Picture: Michelle Milton

Sidmouth cliff fall goes almost unnoticed by beachgoers

Cliff fall in the evening at Jacob's Ladder beach, Sidmouth, on Saturday, August 24. Picture: Nicholas Dormand

Work begins to replace Alma Bridge

Work has officially begun to build Alma Bridge. Picture: Devon County Council

Blue badge will 'make all the difference' for those with hidden disabilities

Ben Compton who has autism spectrum disorder with his blue badge. Picture: Robert Compton

Sidmouth Regatta results

The Sidmouth Regatta three-legged race. Picture: Susan Cox

Most Read

