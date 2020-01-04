Bess is first change for England in Cape Town

England batsman Ollie Pope takes action to avoid a 'bouncer' duirng his innings in the second test match atNewlands, Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN Archant

Dom Bess was introduced as 'first change' in the 2nd test match that is currently taking place in Cape Town, South Africa.

The former Sidmouth player, who these days plays for Somerset, had batted at number nine on day one, but was dismissed first ball as England were eventually bowled out 269, losing their final wicket early on day two.

Bess was introduced as first change to give Stuart Broad a break and vert nearly took a wicket with hsi very first delivery! At lunch on day two, South Africa were 60-3 with two wickets for Broad and one for Anderson, all three wickets falling to catches in the slips, the first held by skipper Joe Root with Ben Stokes holding catches two and three. Bess sent down four overs (0-10) before the teams trooped off to enjoy a lunch break at a sun-kissed Cape Town.