Advanced search

Bradleys East Devon Youth League set for a facelift

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 October 2019

Ottery St Mary Under-15s with the divisional trophy they won last season. Picture: BRADLEYS YOUTH LEAGUE

Ottery St Mary Under-15s with the divisional trophy they won last season. Picture: BRADLEYS YOUTH LEAGUE

Archant

The Bradleys East Devon Youth League is in line for a facelift before the 2020 season starts, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Competitive hardball cricket is available for players in the under-10 to under-15 age range, but not above and below.

Dick Holifield, the league's acting chairman, said an upsurge in primary school youngsters entering the game meant rethinking the competition's offer.

At the league's awards night hosted for the second year running by Cullompton CC, Holifield said a consultation and reform group has been set up to examine where the offer can be improved.

The first working group meeting will take place at Exeter CC on Thursday, October 17.

"With more than 1,500 children playing All Stars cricket in Devon during 2019, the time is right to revise the youth structure to reflect a surge in young cricketers," said Holifield.

"The compressed, 12-week junior season is stressful and challenges clubs and facilities as well as leaving a void during the later summer for many children.

"There is an expectation to look at a development league for older and open-age players as well as running a longer and thinner league season.

"Following a consultation in the summer clubs can join the working group to help develop ways to extend the youth season and fulfil more matches over a longer season.

"Clubs will be challenged to support both the amount of games, formats and to maintain the levels of coaching and support necessary."

Exeter CC were the undisputed cup kings as far as the league and the county were concerned in 2019.

The County Ground outfit win won all five league cups and Devon Cups. The Girls were national under-13 champions and the boys finished fourth in their national competition.

Cup final players of the match were the Exeter quintet of Alex Tipper (U11), Zach Vukusic (U12), Harry Sharp (U13), Oscar Lovell (U14) and Harry Wilkins (U15).

The league titles were spread around between Heathcoat (U15), Ottery St Mary (U14) and Heathcoat and Ottery sharing the U13 title. Exeter were runners-up in all three competitions.

Topsham all-rounder Tom Russell won the U15 batting and bowling awards. Ottery players Lawrence Walker (U14) and Sam Gleeson (U13) took bowling trophies. Matt Jeacock (Ottery U14s) and Ellen Dixon (Topsham U13s) were the bowling award winners.

The Peter Howard Bowl, awarded for services to the league, was presented to long-serving treasurer Charlie Dibble, who his standing down after eight years in the post. The search is now on for a successor.

Holifield thanked league sponsors Bradleys Estate Agents and cup sponsors Devon County Sports for their continued support.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

REVEALED: Plans to rebrand Sidmouth

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

REVEALED: Plans to rebrand Sidmouth

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Bradleys East Devon Youth League set for a facelift

Ottery St Mary Under-15s with the divisional trophy they won last season. Picture: BRADLEYS YOUTH LEAGUE

Sidmouth Gertie Skinner Cup win for Mandy Furness

Golf club and ball

Puffins pre-school, Beer, benefits from Tiddlers playgroup donation

Parents and children at the cheque presentation for Puffins pre-school. Picture: Verity Muir

Record amount of swimmers take on Swimathon 2019 for charity

The Victoria Cup was won by the Sidmouth Elite golfers who swam 182 lengths in their allotted 55 minutes. Picture: Keith Walton

Thrills and chills for Halloween in East Devon

A Witch of the Wilderness at Crealy. Picture: Crealy Theme Park and Resort
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists