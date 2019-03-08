Can Sidmouth avoid an unwanted 'record' at Exeter?

Sidmouth head for Exeter tomorrow hoping to avoid an unwanted 'first' in terms of life their current stint in the top flight of the Tolchards League.

Having lost a fortnight ago at home to Heathcoat and after going down last Saturday at Paignton, the Fortfield men are in grave danger of suffering a third straight league defeat for the first time since they were promoted into the top flight of the Devon Cricket League at the end of the 2007 season.

Since their first game back in the top division at the start of the 2008 campaign, Sidmouth have played a total of 203 matches. It works out at 18 a year over the past 11 campaigns, plus the five they have played so far this season.

Of those 203 matches, they have won 129, lost 37, had 10 cancelled and 15 abandoned and, when the league had 'drawn' matches, they drew 11 and had one tie. However, on just four occasions across the past 11 seasons they have lost back-to-back league games.

The first time was in 2012 when they were beaten at home by Plymouth and a week later lost at Torquay. The following season (2013), Sidmouth lost at Exeter and a week later went down at Plymouth.

Prior to this season, the most recent case of back-to-back defeats was in 2017 when they lost at home to Bovey Tracey and a week later were beaten at Exeter.

The one thing that has not happened to the Fortfield men over the past 11 seasons is three successive league defeats and that is the record they will have if they suffer defeat tomorrow at the County Ground, Exeter.

Sidmouth have visited Exeter in each of the past six seasons since the County ground men were promoted to the top flight for the 2013 campaign.

That first year Exeter won and the 2014 visit was hit by rain. In 2015 and again in 2016, Sidmouth won at Exeter, but they lost in 2017 before winning there last year.

That all means that the Fortfield men head for Exeter tomorrow looking for a fourth win in five visits. However, defeat and the current team will become the first Sidmouth 1st XI in recent times to suffer three successive league defeats!

On the positive side of things it is a mark of just how succesful Sidmouth have been in recent years that they have lost only 37 of the 203 matches they have played over the past 11 seasons and their five games so far this campaign.

Since 2008, seven defeats is the most losses the Fortfield men have incurred in a single season and that came as recently as in the 2017 campaign.

There has also been one 'invincible' season - that was back in the 2009 campaign when the Fortfield men did not lose any of their 18 matches - though that year the league still had 'draws' as a potential outcome, and Sidmouth shared the spoils in four matches that season.

