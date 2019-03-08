Captain Griffiths leads from the front as Sidmouth 2nds win last over thriller at Heathcoat

Anthony Griffiths batting for Sidmouth at Ottery. Ref shsp 25 18TI 5797. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth 2nds made it three wins from four C Division East matches with victory at Heathcoat 2nds.

Sidmouth skipper Anthony Griffiths lost the toss and his opposite number wasted little time in opting to bat first.

An early run out was followed by a century stand for the second wicket, a partnership finally broken by an Isaac Thomas catch off the bowling of Matt Parker.

There were to be just two more successes for the Sidmouth bowlers with wickets for Jash Patidar and Daley Holmes. Not taking wickets, but sending down very economical full shifts of nine overs each in what were 'batting-friendly' conditions, were Toby Seldon (0-32 from 9) and Jordan Fowler (0-40 from 9).

Skipper Griffiths spoke with his team prior to the run chase and again asked that one of the top four batsmen to 'score big' to cement the run chase.

However, Nick Mansfield fell for nine with the score on 29 and both Isaac Thomas (19) and Elliott Rice (32) fell to leave the reply on 74-3. Skipper Griffiths, batting at five, joined Thomas Moore and the pair added 87 for the fourth wicket which was that of Moore, who trooped off having scored 58, hitting eight boundaries in his 75 ball stay at the wicket.

That left Sidmouth needing 104 from the final 15 overs at a rate of just over one-run-per-ball.

Jash Patidar (12) and Daley Holmes (11) were both retuned to the Knightshayes pavilion to leave the chase on 207-6. Tom Wainwright joined the skipper, but the pair were left needing 10-an-over for the last seven overs and that became 35 runs off the final three overs!

However, Griffiths, leading from the front, and Wainwright took the reply to 257 when the latter was run out.

At the start of the final over, Sidmouth required eight to win. Matt Parker was at the wicket and, facing the home side's opening bowler, Parker swung and missed the first two deliveries. However, the third ball was rifled to the boundary and Parker repeated the process off the next delivery to seal Sidmouth a thrilling final over success.

Griffiths, having played the 'perfect' knock, was unbeaten on 63 at stumps. The win means Sidmouth are now one of three teams sharing top spot in what looks a very competitive C Division East this time round.

On Saturday (June 1) Sidmouth are away at Exeter II while their fellow 'table toppers' are also both away with Exmouth II at Heathcoat II and Whimple 1st XI at Shobrooke Park 1st XI.