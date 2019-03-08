Sidmouth and Ottery 2nds both have home action - Sidmouth playing at Newton Poppleford owing to Folk Week

Sidmouth 1st XI head for Torquay on match day 14 of the Tolchards Devon League season and a ninth win of the campaign for the Fortfield men will push the South Devon side closer to the foot of the table.

With it being Sidmouth Folk Week, there's no Fortfield action for any of the club's three senior teams.

The 2nd XI decamp to Newton Poppleford for the afternoon for their C Division East meeting with Exeter. It's a big day in the division for, in the race for the one promotion berth on offer, Heathcoat, who sit top - 11 points clear - meet an Exmouth 2nds who sit joint second with Sidmouth on 211 points.

The third XI, who hold a huge 50 point cushion in terms of the promotion race out of E Division East, travel to Countess Wear.

For Ottery St Mary, the Saturday 1st action sees the Otters travelling to third bottom Alphington while the Ottery 2nd XI, who are currently 15 points from safety in the E Division East, entertain third in the table Uplyme & Lyme Regis.

Completing the local cricket on the first Saturday of August, Sidbury play host to Topsham St James 2nd XI in an H Division East game.