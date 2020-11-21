Chance to shine with cricket

Chance to shine with cricket

Chance to Shine is a national charity that aims to give all children the opportunity to play, learn and develop through cricket. Cricket can help to develop the personal, social and physical skills of children.

Chance to Shine works in schools to provide children with a brilliant first experience of cricket. Chance to Shine work with the 39 County Cricket Boards across England and Wales to send specialist coaches into schools, once a week for six weeks, to support cricket coaching.

As well as the physical benefits of regular activity, cricket is used to teach children important key life skills that will help them beyond the playground. Through the values of cricket, children learn about respect and fair play.

Cricket is also an effective way to develop skills like communication, leadership and perseverance that will benefit them throughout their life.

