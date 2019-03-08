Clements ton sets up big Otters victory

Wicket keeper Alex Clements for Ottery against Sidmouth. Ref shsp 25 18TI 5836. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary brushed aside the challenge of visiting Alphington, beating the Exeter-based side by a margin of 147 runs.

The highlight of the contest was a wonderful century from Alex Clements who, together with Ollie West, put on 196 runs for the opening wicket!

After being asked to bat first, West and Clements started in circumspect fashion as good lines and defensive field settings limited scoring to just three-runs-per-over off the first 10 overs of the contest.

Both batters soon settled into a rhythm with West striking some eye-catching shots around the ground.

However, it was Clements who played the role of 'chief aggressor'! Despite a slightly edgy start to his innings, the opener soon settled and stroked a number of boundaries through the covers on his way to a first century for the Ottery 1st XI, facing 11 balls to reach his century, hitting 20 fours.

With 15 overs remaining and the pair closing in on a double hundred stand, West fell for a run-a-ball 66 with the score then 196-1.

Just 11 runs were added when Clements joined West back in the pavilion - eventually out for a 117 ball stay at the crease that saw him end up with 108 runs to his name. Wickets then fell to leave Ottery 231-5 and then 241-6 before an unbroken seventh wicket stand of 56 between Rob Johns (42) and Sam Brook (15) saw the Otters close on an imposing 297-6. Lee Craven (3-55) and Mark Halse (2-59), were the pick of the visiting bowlers.

Alphington struggled to get going as Birch bowled a quick and challenging opening spell (9 overs, 3-14).

The left armer first bowled Tom Weeks (4), then found the edges of Ben Newcombe (0) to Lawrence Walker and Will Pring (1) to Dan Flower in between Will Harrison castling opposition skipper - and Exeter City Football Club manager - Matt Taylor (18) to leave the visitors 43-4. James Watson (29) and Mark Halse (16) briefly resisted with some powerfully struck boundaries. After Halse was undone by a Sam Brook leg cutter and played on, it was then turn of Jack Malden and Jack Dallyn to finish off proceedings.

Malden finished with 3-42 and Dallyn 2-32 as they combined to wipe away any threat from the lower order, despite Jack Mills hammering a quick 27 from the number 11 spot. A comfortable win by 147 runs in the end for the Otters.

Ottery skipper Ian Harrison said after the game: "This really is a most satisfying win. It's great to see Alex [Clements] scoring the runs he deserves and the bowling performance considering we were missing a solid performer in Jody Clements.

"It was excellent from all and I am hoping we can now take this form into Saturday's match at the Fortfield against Sidmouth 2nds."

Ottery St Mary 297-6 (A Clements 108, O West 66, R Johns 41*, L Craven 3-55) Alphington 150 (J Watson 29, J Mills 27, J Birch 3-14, J Malden 3-42, J Dallyn 2-32) Ottery St Mary (20pts) beat Alphington (6pts) by 147 runs

Man of the Match: Alex Clements