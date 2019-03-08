Cooke serves up big century as Sidmouth 2nds power to home win over Barnstaple & Pilton

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:54 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 18 August 2019

Dan Flower walks to the pavilion after batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8419. Picture: Terry Ife

Dan Flower walks to the pavilion after batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8419. Picture: Terry Ife

Matt Cooke struck a superb century as Sidmouth 2nds romped to a whopping 217 run win at home to Barnstaple & Pilton.

Ottery II's at home to Sidmouth III's. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8404. Picture: Terry IfeOttery II's at home to Sidmouth III's. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8404. Picture: Terry Ife

After winning the toss and opting to bat first on what looked another excellent Fortfield batting track, Cooke and Isaac Thomas started proceedings and took the total to 68 when Thomas was caught behind for a run-a-ball 33.

Cooke was joined by Elliott Rice and the pair treated another excellent home turnout with a master class of batting, seeing the side first into three figures and then beyond 200 before Rice was out for a 35-ball 42. Cooke was still dominating proceedings and he was finally out with the home side one run short of registering 300. In total, Cooke faced 115 balls, thumping 22 fours and six sixes on his way to a wonderful 178. Four runs were added before skipper Griffiths was the fourth wicket to fall, out for 19. However, the run scoring was not over as Ed Hurley thumped a 35-ball unbeaten 51 as Sidmouth closed on a huge 386-5.

Barnstaple & Pilton 1st XI's reply was hit early when Jash Patidar, who was handed the new ball, found the edge of Barum opener Rob Wilkins' bat and wicket keeper Tom Wainwright held the catch.

There followed a century partnership before Ed Hurley held a catch to give Isaac Thomas a wicket.

The same combination claimed a third Barum wicket before Thomas held a catch off Jordan Fowler to leave the visiting side 129-4. It was soon 138-7 with wickets for Thomas, Charlie Dibble and Jash Patidar and, despite a slight wagging of the tail, Barum were eventually all out for 169 in 37.2 overs.

Once again all five bowlers used by Griffiths claimed at least one wicket. Charlie Dibble returned figures of 3-9 from five overs and Isaac Thomas served up a return of 3-55. The other Sidmouth bowling returns were: Jash Patidar (2-70), Matt Parker (1-11) and Jordan Fowler (1-16).

Sidmouth remain second in the table and they entertain Braunton this Saturday (August 24) before bringing the curtain down on their campaign on the final Saturday f the month with a derby game at Whimple.

Historic Sidmouth hotel seeks to install bar for first time in 88-year history

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

'What would Superman do?' - mystery river rescue hero revealed

Al Baker described the moment he found a woman in the River Sid. Picture: Clarissa Place

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

The King's School celebrate hard work with top marks

Stephen Lilley and Billy Parker celebrate their A level results at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth College celebrates 2019 A Level results

Toby Garrick with his Sidmouth College A Level results. Ref shs 33 19TI 7710. Picture: Terry Ife

