Cooke serves up big century as Sidmouth 2nds power to home win over Barnstaple & Pilton

Dan Flower walks to the pavilion after batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8419. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Matt Cooke struck a superb century as Sidmouth 2nds romped to a whopping 217 run win at home to Barnstaple & Pilton.

Ottery II's at home to Sidmouth III's. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8404. Picture: Terry Ife Ottery II's at home to Sidmouth III's. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8404. Picture: Terry Ife

After winning the toss and opting to bat first on what looked another excellent Fortfield batting track, Cooke and Isaac Thomas started proceedings and took the total to 68 when Thomas was caught behind for a run-a-ball 33.

Cooke was joined by Elliott Rice and the pair treated another excellent home turnout with a master class of batting, seeing the side first into three figures and then beyond 200 before Rice was out for a 35-ball 42. Cooke was still dominating proceedings and he was finally out with the home side one run short of registering 300. In total, Cooke faced 115 balls, thumping 22 fours and six sixes on his way to a wonderful 178. Four runs were added before skipper Griffiths was the fourth wicket to fall, out for 19. However, the run scoring was not over as Ed Hurley thumped a 35-ball unbeaten 51 as Sidmouth closed on a huge 386-5.

Barnstaple & Pilton 1st XI's reply was hit early when Jash Patidar, who was handed the new ball, found the edge of Barum opener Rob Wilkins' bat and wicket keeper Tom Wainwright held the catch.

There followed a century partnership before Ed Hurley held a catch to give Isaac Thomas a wicket.

The same combination claimed a third Barum wicket before Thomas held a catch off Jordan Fowler to leave the visiting side 129-4. It was soon 138-7 with wickets for Thomas, Charlie Dibble and Jash Patidar and, despite a slight wagging of the tail, Barum were eventually all out for 169 in 37.2 overs.

Once again all five bowlers used by Griffiths claimed at least one wicket. Charlie Dibble returned figures of 3-9 from five overs and Isaac Thomas served up a return of 3-55. The other Sidmouth bowling returns were: Jash Patidar (2-70), Matt Parker (1-11) and Jordan Fowler (1-16).

Sidmouth remain second in the table and they entertain Braunton this Saturday (August 24) before bringing the curtain down on their campaign on the final Saturday f the month with a derby game at Whimple.