Cricket back locally this weekend

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth are in Saturday cricket action entertaining Exeter at the Fortfield.

Local cricket returns this weekend and for those wanting to take in a local fixture there’s Saturday action at the Fortfield, Sidmouth and also at Sidbury.

Sidmouth take on Exeter in a friendly fixture and, across at Sidbury it’s Moles versus kingfisher with a 2pm start.

Ottery St mary have booked up two matches with a Saturday visit to Whimple followed by a Sunday game at Honiton.

To date, the confirmed fixtures being played across Devon this weekend, that we know of are:

SATURDAY

Abbotskerswell v Bovey Tracey (1pm); Bideford II v North Devon II; Bovey Tracey II v Abbotskerswell II (1pm); Chelston & Kingskerswell A v Mark Faulkner’s XI; Chudleigh A v Chudleigh B; Exeter II v Clyst SG; Ipplepen II v Hatherleigh III; Ivybridge v Plymouth Civil Service & Roborough (noon, T20); Ivybridge II v Plymouth Civil Service & Roborough II (4pm, T20); North Devon v Bideford; Plympton A v Plympton B; Sampford Peverell v Tiverton (2pm); Sandford v Hatherleigh; Seaton A v Seaton B (4pm); Shobrooke Park v Hatherleigh II; Sidbury Moles v Sidbury Kingfishers (2pm); Sidmouth v Exeter; South Brent v Cornwood IV (1pm); Thorverton v Chairman’s XI ; Whimple v Ottery SM; Yelverton Bohemians v Chris Pearson’s XI.

SUNDAY

Abbotskerswell v South Devon A; Belstone v Hatherleigh; Clyst SG A v Clyst SG B; Honiton v Ottery; Ivybridge v Plymouth Civil Service/Roborough (Club XIs) (2pm); Plympton III v Plympton Ladies; Torquay v South Devon B; Yelverton Bohemians v Buckland Monachorum, Sandford XI v Exwick.