Cricket latest - Tolchards Devon League local cricket on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 13:15 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 14 August 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Saturday (August 15) is matchday four of the Tolchards Devon league four-team competition.

Sidmouth it top of Premier East with a maximum 20-point total. They entertain Exmouth at the Fortfield and a third win in four games will mean one further success from their last two games will see Sidmouth top the group and move to the knock-out stages of the competition.

In Tier Three East East One, Sidmouth II will look to end a sequence of three straight defeats when they travel to Kilmington.

The home side top the group and, another win for them would leave their last game of the season against Upottery as a likely ‘title decider’.

In Tier Five East East Three there’s another top-versus-bottom game with Uplyme & Lyme Regis entertaining Axminster while the other two sides in this group, Honiton and Ottery St Mary II meet at Mountbatten Park

In Tier Eight East East Five, all-conquering Sidbury will ever closer to divisional success with a home win over bottom side Kentisbeare II.

