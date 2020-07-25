Advanced search

Cricket’s back - but will the weather allow play to proceed?

PUBLISHED: 11:14 25 July 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Cricket lovers the length and breadth of the area will have viewed the weather forecast with horror that rain looks set to play a part in proceedings on matchday one of a greatly shortened Devon League season.

Rain on the final Saturday of July is not unusual!

Indeed, over the past decade three of the final Saturday’s in July have been hit by rain with the 2018, 2017 and 2013 campaigns all suffering from a wet final Saturday in July.

However, rain on this final Saturday of July 2020 will be seen as being particularly cruel on cricketers who have waited so long to get back to playing competitive Devon league cricket.

Given any ‘normal’ gap between one league season ending and another season starting - usually a period of eight months, it was back on August 31, 2019 that Devon League teams last saw action and so, those that can play today, will be doing so for the first time in almost 11 months!

In terms of scheduled local action today Sidmouth entertain Seaton (12.30pm) while Ottery St Mary have home advantage for their meeting with Sidmouth II (1pm).

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI head for Uplyme & Lyme Regis (1pm) and, for Sidbury, its home action against Topsham St James II with play getting underway at Millfield at 1pm.

