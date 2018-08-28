Advanced search

Cricket scorers offered chance to ‘up-skill’

PUBLISHED: 08:26 06 February 2019

The Devon Association of Cricket Officials (DACO) are giving scorers two opportunities to up-skill before the season starts.

A club scorers’ course is being run at Exeter CC on March 3-10 by Nick Evanson, the scorers’ representative, and Gavin Lane.

Contact Evanson on email (nevanson@hotmail.com) for details of how to book through the ECB website.

On March there is a free scorers’ roadshow, starting at 7pm, also at Exeter CC. Evanson is the host, assisted by other officials from the Association of Cricket Officials.

Although the main aim is to promote ProScorer, the ECB’s electronic scoring package, there will be the opportunity to discuss other things such as new law changes coming in on April 1.

For more details, contact Evanson via email nevanson@hotmail.com

Any other scoring queries can be directed to Evanson, whose mantra is ‘education is for everyone’.

