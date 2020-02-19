Advanced search

Cricket umpires meeting being held at Ottery St Mary

PUBLISHED: 10:55 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 19 February 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

You know the new cricket season is not far away when umpires start meeting to discuss law changes and new competition regulations, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

The Spring meeting will look at changes to rule changes in the Tolchards Devon League this summer and updated discipline regulations and procedures.

League official David Gamble, who is a panel umpire, will take umpires through changes to competition rules for 2020.

And Chris Shelton will take through the latest discipline regulations and procedures.

The meeting will end with a question-and-answer session with National Counties panel umpire Ray Allen.

All umpires - DACO members or otherwise - from anywhere in Devon are welcome to attend the meeting. Start time at Ottery is 11am.

Anyone in need of further information about the meeting can contact Don Fathers, the branch secretary, on donfathers@hotmail.com

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Cricket umpires meeting being held at Ottery St Mary

Picture: Thinkstock

SOHC fixtures suffer at the hands of Storm Dennis

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery set to resume league action against Watcombe Wanderers but wet weather could further cause disruption

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7538. Picture: Terry Ife

Putting down roots – Sidmouth Arboretum leads tree planting programme

Peter Daniels, Graham Hutchinson, Ed Dolphin, Jenny Ware and Des Kelly at the Tree planting event in Stowford Rise. Ref shs 07 20TI 8404. Picture: Terry Ife

Eagles down Toucans in Sidmouth Netball Club in Honiton League in-house derby

Sidmouth Netball Club teams Eagles and Toucans. Picture: SIDMOUTH NETBALL CLUB
Drive 24