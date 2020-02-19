Cricket umpires meeting being held at Ottery St Mary

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

You know the new cricket season is not far away when umpires start meeting to discuss law changes and new competition regulations, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

The Spring meeting will look at changes to rule changes in the Tolchards Devon League this summer and updated discipline regulations and procedures.

League official David Gamble, who is a panel umpire, will take umpires through changes to competition rules for 2020.

And Chris Shelton will take through the latest discipline regulations and procedures.

The meeting will end with a question-and-answer session with National Counties panel umpire Ray Allen.

All umpires - DACO members or otherwise - from anywhere in Devon are welcome to attend the meeting. Start time at Ottery is 11am.

Anyone in need of further information about the meeting can contact Don Fathers, the branch secretary, on donfathers@hotmail.com