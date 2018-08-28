Advanced search

Cricket umpires to meet at Ottery St Mary

PUBLISHED: 09:24 24 January 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

peplow

It is a sign that the new cricket season is not far away when umpires organise a meeting to look at law changes to the game and amendments to competition rules for the summer ahead.

The East region of DACO – the Devon Association of Cricket Officials – is getting together at Ottery St Mary CC on March 24 to look ahead to the 2019 season.

Organisers of the meeting, billed as an open-event refresher, will not mind if clubs from outside the East region or the Devon League turn up for the day.

Ray Allen, the chairman of the East region, said a number of topics will be covered, including new MCC laws relating to no-balls.

Chris Shelton will run a refresher unit on the impact of law changes on umpires.

Allen will look at rule changes in the Tolchards Devon League, something he knows plenty about as he was the rules and regulations officer for the league until earlier this month.

Attenders will be encouraged to discuss their experiences in 2018 and look for learning outcomes.

Said Allen: “This event will be an enjoyable, worthwhile, shared learning experience that we can build on in years to come.

“We expect anyone who is scoring or umpiring at any level to come along and join in a sociable few hours sharing experiences with colleagues.”

Ottery St Mary CC is the venue, Sunday, March 23, is the date and 11am-2.30pm are the start and finish times. Attendees are recommended to take a packed lunch with them.

To help Allen plan his resources for the day, email him ( raygballen@gmail.com) in advance to confirm attendance.

