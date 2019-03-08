Devon Cricket League Round-up: Defeats for Sidmouth and Exmouth

Sidmouth and Exmouth both suffered defeats in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League this weekend. Catch-up on that and all the other East Devon sides with our round-up.

Premier Division

Sidmouth (215-9) - Heathcoat (216-4)

Sidmouth narrowly lost their top-of-the-table clash against Heathcoat.

Opener Alex Barrow scored 52 on Sidmouth's way to 215-9 at the end of the innings but a 93 not out from Heathcoat's Jackson Thompson pushed them over the line.

Sidmouth drop to third in the table.

Exmouth (143) - Plymouth (290-6)

Exmouth continued their poor run of form with a third consecutive defeat against Plymouth

Plymouth batsmen Rob Bennett and Liam Winn put on a partnership of 134 runs for the first wicket giving them a base to build a strong innings from.

Bennett finished with 79 runs as Plymouth reached 290-6 from their 50 overs.

Exmouth's response did not start well as they lost three wickets in the first eight overs.

Captain Andrew Buzza and Matt Armstrong steadied the ship putting on 90 for the fifth wicket but Exmouth collapsed from 124-4 to 143 all out.

Other results

Elsewhere in the league, Bovey Tracey comfortably beat Exeter by 200 runs while Paignton where victorious over Torquay.

Sandford defeated North Devon by five wickets.

A Division

Budleigh Salterton (186-5) - Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho! (182)

Budleigh Salterton continued their 100% record with a five wicket win over Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!.

Tarisai Musakanda took three wickets before Marc Troman and Ed Doble both hit half centuries.

Other results

Budleigh's league rivals Hatherleigh and Cornwood also won against Plympton and Barton respectively meaning there are three teams in the division with a 100% record.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Bradninch and Tavistock.

B Division

Kilmington (148-8) - Seaton (147)

An 85 not out from Seaton's Joe Berry was not enough as they lost away at Kilmington.

Seaton were bowled all out for 147 at the end of the 39th over and Kilmington reached the target with two wickets to spare.

The away side are in second place.

Other results

In the two other games, Brixham beat Chudleigh by five wickets while Ipplepen defeated Bovey Tracey by 53 runs.

C Division East

Alphington (159-4) - Exmouth 2nds (158)

Exmouth 2nds retained top spot despite suffering their first defeat of the season away at Alphington.

Ryan Schaufler's 44 not out was the highest score for Exmouth 2nds as they were all out for 158.

Alphington comfortably reached the target to win by six wickets in the 38th over.

Heathcoat 2nds (264-4) - Sidmouth 2nds (265-7)

Sidmouth 2nds drew level with Exmouth 2nds at the top of the table when they defeated Heathcoat 2nds by four wickets.

Whimple (176-9) - Braunton (161)

Four wickets from Matt Brown helped Whimple to their third win of the season over Braunton.

The victory means they are also level on points with Exmouth 2nds and Sidmouth 2nds.

Ottery St Mary (175-3) - Exeter 2nds (173)

Ottery defeated Exeter 2nds by seven wickets to boost their promotion hopes.

The win means their season record now stands at two wins and two defeats.

