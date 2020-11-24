Cricket programmes on hold following ECB statement

It may feel like a million years until we see cricket back on local pitches, with a combination of Covid and the time of year, but there were still plenty of plans for activity in the Devon game.

Unfortunately, the expected statement from the English Cricket Board will impact the programme for Devon Cricket.

The ECB statement said: “As a result of the UK Government’s new national COVID-19 restrictions and the publication of bespoke guidance from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport [DCMS], ECB understands all organised recreational cricket activity indoors and outdoors will be suspended from November 5 until December 2 in England. Professional cricket that is classified as elite by the UK Government can continue as an exemption during this period. The UK Government has confirmed that school sport can continue as an exemption during this period but university sport must be suspended. Coach education programmes can continue where this cannot be undertaken online.

The health and wellbeing of everyone in the cricket community has and remains our number one priority and we are in dialogue with DCMS about how recreational cricket activity can return safely once the national lockdown ends.”

Devon Cricket position is as follows: “As a direct consequence of the above Government and ECB position, we have reviewed our planned activity for the period of Lockdown 2.0. Unfortunately, during this time we had a large amount of activity scheduled to take place which we have had to either cancel or postpone. Direct emails have either been sent to, or are working their way to players, parents, coaches, managers, venues, candidates, schools, clubs and Associations with details to the extent of these alterations.

We are very pleased that some of our staff are still able to deliver on the programmes that we run in schools, mainly Chance to Shine - Primary and Secondary Girls programmes. However, a large amount of cricket has been affected:

Programmes cancelled:

· Indoor Secondary Schools Competitions - boys and girls

Programmes postponed until Dec 3:

· Coach Development courses - Foundation 1 and Level 2 assessments

· Youth Development - assessments

· Youth Development - winter training

· County Age Group - winter training

· Emerging Player Programme

· Super 1’s Hubs

· Tabel Cricket

· Wicketz Hubs

In addition, all Officials (Umpires & Scorers) training, Welfare Officer and safeguarding training, as well as DBS checks will now be completed online.

Shortly after Lockdown is due to conclude, we have a number of Coach Development courses scheduled to take place as well as the recommencement of our Youth Development, County Age Group and Emerging Player programmes in December. We also anticipate our Super 1’s and Wicketz hubs will be back up and running.

At this stage, there is no reason to assume that these programmes will not be able to restart or begin. However, in the uncertain times that we are currently operating in we are doing everything we can to make contingencies if any of our programmes need to be cancelled, paused or extended further due to future lockdowns.

We would like to reassure all participants and prospective new participants on Coach Development courses or junior programmes that you should continue to register for programmes in the confidence that should any programmes be cancelled, postponed further, paused or reduced in length we will issue refunds for activity that is not delivered.

Finally, it has been our desire throughout this turbulent eight months that we do everything we possibly can to keep everyone that is involved in cricket safe; that we protect the jobs and livelihoods of those that work for Devon Cricket as well as those in our clubs; and that we work closely together with the whole Devon Cricket family to ensure that the cricket we love continues year on year. So far, together we have shown great resilience in the face of this pandemic and we see no reason for this to faulter.

We must remain flexible, patient and understanding of the situation, as well as each other. We know that there is more to life than cricket, however for many of us, cricket makes up a huge part of our lives.