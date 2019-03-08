Advanced search

Sidmouth CC hosting Devon versus Wiltshire T20 on Monday

PUBLISHED: 18:50 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:50 05 May 2019

Devon are in T20 action at Sidmouth on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6), writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

The action at the Fortfield sees Devon play two matches against Wiltshire, having spent Sunday playing two T20 matches agaisnt Wales.

The Twenty20 format is five counties in four pools playing everyone in their group twice in a one-day festival.

The four pool winners qualify for finals day on the Getty Family ground in Buckinghamshire in late August. Devon got there last season, where they lost at the semi stage to eventual winners Berkshire.

Devon made a stammering start to last season's group games, which is the lesson skipperMatt Thompson hopes has been taken on board for this season's competition.

“Last season we were 50-50 in our first two rounds against Cornwall and Dorset, which meant having to beat Dorset and Wales in both games to be sure of going through,” said Thompson.

“If you are 50-50 you are not going to qualify. To be sure you have to have a clean sweep [of wins] early on, which we did not achieve last season until the third round.

“The earlier we get our first clean sweep this season, the better.”

Devon's one-day squad is much changed from 2018 following the retirements of Josh Bess, Gary Chappell and the non-availability of Scott Barlow.

James Burke, who featured intermittently, is not available at the moment and regulars such as Alex Barrow and Jamie Stephens have variable availability.

As Devon used 25 players in nine T20 games last season, the management are used to the transient nature of selection.

Peter Trego, the veteran Somerset all-rounder who is Devon's professional this season, is not available for either of the first two games.

Newcomers are opening bowler Dan Goodey, who had a run out for Hampshire 2nd XI this week and the Exeter leg-spinner Ed Middleton.

For the games at Fortfield, spinners Jamie Stephens and Matt Petherbridge, who were both in Sunday action, drop out. Quick bowler George Benton comes into an extended squad with spin bowler Toby Codd and Torquay batter James Degg.

●Devon v Wiltshire, from: M W Thompson (St Fagans), A W R Barrow (Sidmouth), M C Golding (Bovey Tracey), L J Lewis (Heathcoat), Z G G Bess (Sidmouth), K L Aldridge (Brislington), G B Allen (Torquay), J E Thompson (Congresbury), D J Goodey (Bashley), G Benton (Paignton), E W O Middleton (Exeter), T J R Codd (Bovey Tracey), J H G Degg (Torquay).

Most Read

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

LIVE UPDATES: Sidmouth and Ottery town council election results

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Conservatives ousted from Ottery district council seats as newcomer wins big

Meet the candidates: Ottery candidates are: Harv Sethi (Independent) Luke Gray (Labour) Anne Edwards (Conservative) Paul Carter (Conservative) Vicky Johns (Independent) Geoff Pratt (Independent) Peter Faithfull (Independent) Margaret Piper (Conservative)

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

