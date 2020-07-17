Advanced search

Devon 'dream team' running London Spirit in cricket's new The Hundred competition

PUBLISHED: 12:37 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 04 December 2019

Trevor Griffin who has been named head coach of the London Spirit women’s team in next summer’s new The Hundred competition. Picture DEVON CRICKET

Archant

A Devon 'dream team' will be running the London Spirit women's team in next summer's new The Hundred competition, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Trevor Griffin was today (Wednesday) revealed as the head coach of the team. His first act in the new role was to name Heather Knight as the captain of his women's squad.

Said Griffin: "It is an honour to be appointed head coach of the women's London Spirit team and I am thrilled to announce Heather as our captain.

"Heather is a brilliant cricketer and a natural leader with significant experience in captaining sides.

"I am really looking forward to being involved with The Hundred and contributing to this next big step in the development of the professional women's game."

Griffin played league cricket in Devon for Ottery St Mary. He started coaching in Devon age-group cricket and has worked with Canterbury Cricket in New Zealand and staged sessions for Somerset and Hampshire before landing the Western Storm post.

Knight famously led England to their fourth Women's World Cup triumph at Lord's in 2017 in a nail-biting final against India.

The former Plymstock player and Devon youth system graduate is also one of England's most successful batters and has considerable short format experience, captaining Western Storm to two titles in the Kia Super League (KSL) where she was coached by Griffin.

Said Knight: "I am really looking forward to captaining the London Spirit women's team in The Hundred next year.

"With the new format there's going to be the chance to have a real tactical input as a captain and I'm excited to work that out and also bring together a new team in a new competition.

"It's also brilliant that Trevor has been announced as coach, I really enjoyed working with him in the KSL and hopefully we can have more success together.

"Our team is now really beginning to take shape, having also recently signed Deandra Dottin. I'm looking forward to working with her, Trevor and the rest of the squad once they're confirmed."

Eoin Morgan has been confirmed as captain of the men's team by head coach Shane Warne. The two World Cup-winning captains will lead their teams in the first season of The Hundred starting next July.

The five-week competition commences July 17, 2020. The women's team competition starts on July 29 during the London derby double header against Oval Invincibles at the Kia Oval.

For the latest news and priority access to tickets visit thehundred.com.

