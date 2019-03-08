Advanced search

Devon in danger of bagging Unicorns wooden spoon

PUBLISHED: 11:06 30 May 2019

Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5306. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Devon are in danger of claiming the wooden spoon in their Unicorns T20 Cup pool after a double dose of defeats by leaders Dorset left them propping up the pool four table, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Devon have not won any of their six games so far. The best they have managed is a tie against Wiltshire.

Dorset were comfortable seven-wicket winners in game one at North Perrott yesterday, chasing down 138 to win with 10 balls to spare.

Devon made Dorset work harder on the chase in game two - three scalps in four balls for leg-spinner Ed Middleton (3-25) made it interesting - but a three-wicket win was sealed two balls into the final over when Luke Webb smacked Dan Goodey back over his head for six.

Devon have two games against Cornwall to play in the pool on June 16 and it is possible by then they will be too far adrift to get off the bottom as all the teams above them have games to play on June 9.

Game one: Devon 137-3 (J E Burke 68no, A W R Barrow 24, Z G G Bess 22), Dorset 138-3 (F S Organ 65no, M J Porter 38, E J Ellis 28). Dorset bt Devon by 7 wkts.

Game two: Devon 138-6 (M W Thompson 40, M C Golding 31, A W R Barrow 29; J H K Naik 3-13, B J Currie 2-20), Dorset 140-7 (L A Webb 65no; E W O Middleton 3-25). Dorset (2pts) bt Devon (0) by 3 wkts.

Show Job Lists