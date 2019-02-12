Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Devon League extend deadline for finding new officer

PUBLISHED: 13:10 14 February 2019

Cricket. A view from the score box

Cricket. A view from the score box

Archant

Devon League officials have extended their deadline date for finding a new playing regulations and rules officer, writes Conrad Sutcliffe

Ray Allen, who has been in post for the past two seasons, handed his notice in at the last league management committee meeting in January.

The position was advertised within days and a number of candidates have come forward.

League chiefs want to be sure they have not missed anyone out before closing applications.

“There has been a positive response to this vacancy, but it has only been limited,” said Ed Leverton, the league’s secretary.

“In the circumstances, the LMC have decided to extend the deadline for expressions of interest until Friday, March 29.”

Visit the Devon Cricket Board website for application details.

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

Picture: Mark Atherton

Sidmouth mechanic carries out repairs to help military comrade get back on the road

Gordon Legg hands the keys back to Ben Hilton after repairing Ben's land rover. Ref shs 06 19TI 9034. Picture: Terry Ife

First show home opened at housing development in Newton Poppleford

Lord Clinton officially opens the Cavanna Homes show home at Alfreds Gate with Cavanna Homes MD Keith Miller. Picture: © Guy Newman

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

East Devon Grecians providing great support to Exeter City’s medical department

Mark Soutar first home of Sidmouth RC members at the 2019 Four Trigs

Sidmouth Running Club members at the 2019 Four Trigs meeting. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Rose Basket success for Ros Eaton

Golf club and ball

Ottery St Mary trainer seeking second successive win for Dawson City in Devon National

Polly Grundy with Dawson City who will be going for back-to-back Devon National wins at Exeter.

Devon League extend deadline for finding new officer

Cricket. A view from the score box
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists