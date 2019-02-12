Devon League extend deadline for finding new officer

A view from the score box

Devon League officials have extended their deadline date for finding a new playing regulations and rules officer, writes Conrad Sutcliffe

Ray Allen, who has been in post for the past two seasons, handed his notice in at the last league management committee meeting in January.

The position was advertised within days and a number of candidates have come forward.

League chiefs want to be sure they have not missed anyone out before closing applications.

“There has been a positive response to this vacancy, but it has only been limited,” said Ed Leverton, the league’s secretary.

“In the circumstances, the LMC have decided to extend the deadline for expressions of interest until Friday, March 29.”

Visit the Devon Cricket Board website for application details.