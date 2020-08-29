Advanced search

Devon League latest - Local action on the final Saturday of August

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:00 29 August 2020

Today (Saturday) is the final matchday in the six-week long Tolchards Devon League four-team competition.

After todays game the competition becomes a knockout cup.

Sidmouth are in Tier One Premier East action, playing their sixth and final game of the four-team group stage, at Seaton.

Having already qualified regardless of the result of this trip to Court Lane, the Fortfield men have called up Toby Seldon and Dylan Hurst to replace the missing Alex Barrow and Josh Bess.

In the knockout stages, Sidmouth will take on the winner of the Bradninch versus Bovey Tracey game being played in Mid Devon

With player availability an issue for Sidmouth this week, veteran wicketkeeper John Goodwin is named in the 2ndXI for the first time since July 2016, when he played against Exeter 2ndXI.

Tier Three East East One, Kilmington will book the top spot once they register a third bonus point in their game at Upottery. The Glebe Park men can still take top spot, but they need to comprehensively defeat Kilmington and stop the visitors getting at least three bonus points. The other game in the group sees Ottery St Mary in action at Sidmouth II.

In Tier Five, East East Three, Ottery St Mary II host an Uplyme & Lyme Regis side that know a win at Ottery and they will top the table and move into the KO stages.

In Tier Eight, East East Five, Sidbury are at home to Topsham St James II.

