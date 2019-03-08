Lewis Gregory and Craig Overton drafted into The Hundred

Craig Overton playing for North Devon CC against Exmouth. Ref ndg 19 17TI 2267. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Former Devon players Lewis Gregory and Craig Overton will be taking part in The Hundred next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gregory, a right-handed all rounder, was selected in the second round of the draft and will be joining England Test captain Joe Root at the Nottingham based Trent Rockets.

It caps a memorable year for the Somerset captain who received a Test call-up for England's match against Ireland, although he did not feature, and is part of the T20 sqaud to tour New Zealand in September.

Gregory's Somerset teammate Overton will also be playing in the new tournament as he was selected by the Southern Brave.

The Barnstaple-born bowler was the final round choice for the team that boats Jofra Archer, David Warner and Andre Russell.

Overton was part of the England squad that drew 2-2 in the summer's Ashes. He played in the fourth test at Old Trafford and recorded bowling figures of 107/2.

The Hundred will start summer 2020.