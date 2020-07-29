Devon to play two Over-50 matches at Sidmouth CC

Devon have fixed up three 50-over games – two of them at Sidmouth – and a T20 away day against Dorset – to put county cricket back on the fixture list, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

The National Counties Cricket Association decided last week, by an 11-9 vote, to cancel a proposed T20 competition provisionally scheduled to run through August.

Devon have plugged the gap in the fixture calendar by arranging a friendly game every Sunday throughout August from the ninth onwards.

The mini-programme opens with Dorset visiting Sidmouth on Sunday, August 9 for a 50-over fixture starting at 11am.

Seven days later, on August 16, Devon have booked another 50-over game, this time against Cornwall at Sandford.

Dorset have invited Devon to North Perrott CC on August 23 for back-to-back T20 matches.

Devon will return to Sidmouth on Bank Holiday Sunday – August 30 – to play a 50-over fixture against Wiltshire.

Nigel Mountford, Devon’s chief executive, said the games may be friendlies but had a genuine purpose.

“I can’t speak for all the other counties but we want to bring some future players in for development purposes and I know Cornwall feel the same way,” said Mountford.

“Also our members and supporters want to see the county side play and with three fixtures at home they are going to get their wish.”