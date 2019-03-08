Dibble takes four wickets as Sidmouth 2nds see off Shobrooke Park

Sidmouth at home to Exmouth. Ref shsp 20 19TI 4777. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth 2nds made it two wins from three in their C Division East campaign as they defeated Shobrooke Park 1st XI by 106-runs at the Fortfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Batting first, Sidmouth had a century opening stand with Elliot Rice (56) and Nick Mansfield putting on 126 for starters.

That provided the solid foundation from which the team were able to go on and post a total of 274-4. Thomas Moore chipped with 73 and skipper Anthony Griffiths hit 28.

The Shobrooke run chase began well as they got to 85 before they lost their first wicket. Sidmouth skipper Griffiths then turned to spin and wickets fell at regular intervals, with the final one going down with the visiting side on 168.

The bowling honours went to Charlie Dibble with his figures of 4-23 and there were a brace of wicket for Jordan Fowler (2-48) and Toby Seldon (2-26).

On Saturday (May 25) Sidmouth, who sit third in the table, a dozen points shy of Exmouth 2nds, who are the only side in the section to have won all three games so farm, travel to a Heathcoat side that sit fourth, a single point below Sidmouth.