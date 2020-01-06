Dom Bess all set for whatever day four brings in Cape Town

Dom Bess makes his way onto the Newlands pitch in Cape Town to bat in England's second innings. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN Archant

As England head into day four of the second Test match in Cape Town, South Africa, former Sidmouth CC player Dom Bess will be contemplating what more lies in store for him.

Dom Bess prepares to face his first ball, bowled by new Somerset team mate V ernon Philander with the new ball in the first innings of the 2nd Test in South Africa. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN Dom Bess prepares to face his first ball, bowled by new Somerset team mate V ernon Philander with the new ball in the first innings of the 2nd Test in South Africa. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Bess has had quite a test match so far. With bat he picked up a pair after being caught behind to the first delivery he faced in the first innings.

New Somerset team mate Vernon Philander was the bowler and, using the new ball, he had Bess caught by wicket keeper Quinton de Kock.

Then, when South Africa batted, Bess was called into action as first change and went on to send down an impressive 27 overs, returning figures of 1-62 and claiming the vital wicket of Dean Elgar, who was caught in the slips by England skipper Joe Root when just a dozen runs shy of a century.

In the second innings, Bess was sent out on day three as the 'night watchman' following the loss of Root late in the day, but, he again fell without troubling the scorers, once again caught behind by wicket keeper de Kock, this time off the bowling of Anrich Nortje.

Dom Bess looks behind to see the ball, bowled by new Somerset team mate Vernon Philander, caught to dismiss him for a duck in the first innings of the 2nd Test in South Africa. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN Dom Bess looks behind to see the ball, bowled by new Somerset team mate Vernon Philander, caught to dismiss him for a duck in the first innings of the 2nd Test in South Africa. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Day four in Cape Town gets underway later on Monday morning with England starting the day 264 runs ahead with six wickets remaining and two full days of play left in the match.

Pictures supporting this article come from CHRISTOPHER DEAN.

Dom Bess bowling in the frst innings of the 2nd Test in Cape Town. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN Dom Bess bowling in the frst innings of the 2nd Test in Cape Town. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN