Somerset duo Dom Bess and Craig Overton off to South Africa

Dom Bess (left) and Craig Overton, who are joining the England tour paty in South Africa. Picture ECB Archant

Somerset bowlers Dominic Bess and Craig Overton are joining up with the England tour party in South Africa.

The pair have been called up after the England camp was hit with a 'flu-like' illness which meant the current pre-Test series game South Africa A has been downgraded from its first-class status.

Indeed, so bad has been the illness in the tourists camp that Jack Leach, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad have not travelled internally to the final warm-up game ahead of the first Test which begins on Boxing Day.

Off-spinner Bess and seamer Overton are set to join up with the squad in Johannesburg on Saturday.

England are in South Africa to contest a three Test series plus three one-day internationals and three T20 games before they then tour Sri Lanka in March.