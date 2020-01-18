Dom Bess becomes youngest England spinner to bag a 'fivefer' since 1968
PUBLISHED: 11:17 18 January 2020
Former Sidmouth cricketer Dom Bess was the toast of the England Test team on day three of their match against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.
When rain stopped play just before the luncheon break on the morning of day three, Bess had claimed all five wickets to fall!
The Somerset spinner, who spent a spell on loan last summer up in Yorkshire to get some first XI cricket, was not named in the original tour party with Jack Leach and Matt Parkinson the selected spinners.
However, when illness hit the squad, Bess was flown out to join the tour party, played in the second test that England won and has certainly seized his opportunity now in Port Elizabeth.
Bess came on as first change late on, on day two and promptly claimed two wickets and then, on day three he struck again to lead the England team off for an early lunch sporting the splendid figures of 5-41 from 18.2 overs.
Bess is the youngest England spinner to take five wickets in a Test innings since Pat Pocock in 1968.