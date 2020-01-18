Dom Bess becomes youngest England spinner to bag a 'fivefer' since 1968

Dom Bess bowling from the Duckpond End during the Second Test in Port Elizabeth where, when rain stopped play just before lunch of day three, the former Sidmouth player had claimed his first 'fivefer' for England. Picture CHRISTOPHER DEAN Archant

Former Sidmouth cricketer Dom Bess was the toast of the England Test team on day three of their match against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dom Bess clips the ball away to score his first run nfor England in the Second Test at Port Elizabeth. Picture CHRISTOPHER DEAN Dom Bess clips the ball away to score his first run nfor England in the Second Test at Port Elizabeth. Picture CHRISTOPHER DEAN

When rain stopped play just before the luncheon break on the morning of day three, Bess had claimed all five wickets to fall!

The Somerset spinner, who spent a spell on loan last summer up in Yorkshire to get some first XI cricket, was not named in the original tour party with Jack Leach and Matt Parkinson the selected spinners.

However, when illness hit the squad, Bess was flown out to join the tour party, played in the second test that England won and has certainly seized his opportunity now in Port Elizabeth.

Bess came on as first change late on, on day two and promptly claimed two wickets and then, on day three he struck again to lead the England team off for an early lunch sporting the splendid figures of 5-41 from 18.2 overs.

Bess is the youngest England spinner to take five wickets in a Test innings since Pat Pocock in 1968.