Dom Bess in England team for test match in Cape Town, South Africa

PUBLISHED: 11:09 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 03 January 2020

Dom Bess (left) and Craig Overton, who are joining the England tour paty in South Africa. Picture ECB

Somerset spinner Dom Bess is in the England team that is currently playing in the second test of the South African series.

Bess, who is of course a former Sidmouth CC player, and county team mate Craig Overton, were flown out to South Africa to bolster an England squad struck down with illness and, when things did not improve ahead of the second test in Cape Town, Bess got the nod to take his place in the XI.

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat and his side were two wickets down at the luncheon interval on day one, heading oiitno the break on 67-2 after 28 overs with Zac Crawley and Dom Sibley the batsmen ack in the pavilion with Joe Denly (21) and skipper Joe Root (4), the not out batsmen.

