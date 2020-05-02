East Devon Virtual Cricket League - matchday one results

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Matchday one of the East Devon Virtual Cricket League saw Division One wins for Sidmouth, Seaton, Ottery St Mary, Whimple and Kilmington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In Division Two there was success for Axminster, Tipton St John, Sidbury, Topsham St James and Kentisbeare.

In Division One; Sidmouth got the better of Exmouth at the Fortfield in what proved to be a close encounter that went the full distance. Sidmouth batted first and recovered from a worrying 56-5 after seven overs to post a reasonable total of 142-9. At the halfway stage of their reply, Exmouth were 59-5, but a 79-run partnership for the sixth wicket got them mighty close. However, needing seven from the final over to win, the Maer men could only manage five and Sidmouth took the honours with a single run success.

Seaton were emphatic winners of their match at Budleigh Salterton. The Ottermouth men batted first and closed on 135-6. With six overs to go the home side were a promising 103-4, but the Seaton bowlers kept it tight and then, when the visitors replied, the opening pair put on 117 as Seaton sailed to a nine wicket win with eight balls of the contest remaining.

Ottery St Mary were five wicket winners on their visit to Clyst St George where the home side, who were 56-3 at the halfway stage of their batting effort, closed on 125-8. The Otters made short work of the run chase, closing on 126-5 with as many as four-and-a-half overs to still to be bowled!

Whimple edged a close encounter at Upottery where the home side were bowled out for 146 in one ball shy of 19 overs. Whimple got off to a good start and were 92-3 after 11, but the Glebe Park bowlers hit back and, from 115-7 at the start of the 17th over, Whimple scraped home on 147-8 with three balls remaining.

The final Division One game was the one at Feniton where Kilmington chalked up a seven-wicket win. Batting proved difficult all game with the bowlers on top throughout. Feniton laboured to a close of 132-2, this after they reached the halfway stage on 56-1. Kilmington’s reply was boosted by a 76-run partnership for the second wicket and they closed out a seven wicket win on 134-3 with two full overs to go.

In Division Two, Axminster won a thrilling opening day home meeting with Honiton. Batting first, the Axemen closed on 136-5 – they had been 68-2 after 10 overs; and then Honiton reached the halfway stage of their reply on 60-1, only to then fall away and, at the start of the final over of the day, needed 16 and got just 13 to lose by a margin of two runs.

Tipton St John were six wicket winners on their visit to Uplyme & Lyme Regis where the home side were restricted to 142-7, passed by Tipton with six wickets and eight balls to spare thanks mainly to an 84-run partnership for the third wicket.

Sidbury chalked up the opening day’s highest team score, registering 184-6 in their home meeting with Newton Poppleford. The Popples’ made a decent fist of the run chase, but were kept in check by some tight home bowling and closed on 147-3 to go down by 37 runs.

Topsham St James were six wicket winners of an entertaining contest at Chardstock. The home side batted first and closed on 154-4. That almost proved enough, but the Tops got home with five balls of the final over remaining on 158-4. The key to the win was a 56-run partnership in seven overs for the second wicket.

The final game on matchday one was the one at Woodbury & Newton St Cyres where Kentisbeare claimed a seven-wicket win. The home side batted first and, from 56-1 at the halfway stage, found batting tough in the face of some good visiting bowling as they closed on 132-2. Kentisbeare timed their run chase to perfection, reaching 134-3 off the final ball of the 18th over.

Matchday two results will apear here on Wednesday, May 6 from 7pm.

The matchday two fixtures are:

Division One

Exmouth v Fenton; Kilmington v Sidmouth; Whimple v Clyst St George; Seaton v Upottery and Ottery St Mary v Budleigh

Division Two

Honiton v Woodbury & Newton St Cyres; Kentisbeare v Axminster; Tipton St John v Sidbury; Topsham St James v Uplyme & Lyme Regis and Newton Poppleford v Chardstock