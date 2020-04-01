ECB unveils £61 million package for cricket clubs

The governing body of cricket has introduced a £61 million support package to help cricket clubs at every level.

The package unveiled by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is designed to help local clubs alongside the elite level of the sport such as the MCC, First Class Counties and their cricket boards.

£20 million of the £61 million pot will be made available to recreational clubs through a support loan scheme, grants through the ‘Return to Cricket’ scheme and a 12-month holiday on loan repayments.

Tom Harrison, chief executive officer of the ECB, said: “We would like to thank everyone within the cricket network who is working tirelessly to protect the game during this period of uncertainty.

“We understand these are challenging times and it has been our priority to provide swift and immediate support to all members of the cricket family at every level in England and Wales.

“We are fully aware that the situation with COVID-19 will continue to develop, and it will be months before the full financial fallout is made clear. We will continue work with all of our partners to protect the ongoing health of the entire game in the short term and beyond.”

The ECB has already announced that the start of the season will be delayed until at least May 28 in accordance with government advice and plans to start the season in June, July or August are currently being drafted.