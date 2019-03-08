Ed Hurley is again 'The Man of the Moment' at Sidmouth CC

Seven days after taking eight wickets in the mauling of Uplyme and Lyme Regis, Ed Hurley was at it again for Sidmouth III in the team's comfortable seven wicket win at Bradninch 2nds.

It is now four Tolchards League early season E Division East games and four wins with as full house of 80 points after a 20 point success in Mid Devon with Hurley claiming a four wicket haul and then hitting an unbeaten 67 to guide Sidmouth III to a seven wicket success.

After stand-in skipper Tim Chapman put the home side in Ed Hurley took the first three wickets and finished with 4-26 from nine overs. Charlie Dibble, introduced as the third-change bowler, claimed 3-27 from eight overs and George House finished with 2-25 from nine overs. Skipper Chapman held three catches from the wicket keepers berth and Bradninch were bowled out for 151 in 41 overs.

Sidmouth lost Dale Watkins, who hit the first ball for four, for four to the fourth ball of the reply - caught behind, with the score then 5-1.

Sixteen runs were added when Louis Adey - who had just rifled back-to-back fours, was caught at deep mid-off for 14 with the score then 21-2.

However, Ed Hurley joined number three Dylan Hurst and the pair took the reply to 115 when Hurst was caught in the deep for 38.

Hurley was not out 45 when the third wicket went down, but he sailed to a 55 ball half-century with a four and then hit the very next ball for a six!

He finished unbeaten on 67 from 59 deliveries and the other not out batsman at the close was George House (8) as Sidmouth closed on 155-3 after 24.2 overs to claim another maximum point success.

