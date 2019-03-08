England's Ashes success - 12 minute drinks break to follow the action!

Tipton cricket players celebrarte after listening to radio commentary, during a 12 minute drinks break, to listen to dramatic conclusion of the England versus Australia Test match from Headingly. Picture TOM PHILLIPS Archant

Tipton beat neighbours Newton Poppleford for the first time in 18 attempts on a day for last wicket stands, writes Phil Wright.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Thayre on his way to the top score for Tipton in the meeting with Newton Poppleford. Picture PHIL WRIGHT David Thayre on his way to the top score for Tipton in the meeting with Newton Poppleford. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

They were helped by the generosity of their visitors who lent them a player, John Buckland who normally plays for Feniton. With both teams struggling to find players, the intention was to play 9-a-side, but with when Buckland's father Malcolm came to watch, Tipton gained another player who contributed to Tipton's victory.

However, to even matters out, five of Tipton's team had their bus passes and one has a free TV licence!

Newton Poppleford batted first, but lost early wickets when David Birch bowled Louis Adey for four and John Buckland caught Tony Cox off Dave Alford's bowling for five.

After Alford removed Leigh Adey for 15, David O'Higgins took over by having Matt Raistrick caught by Malcom Buckland for eight, then bowling Mark Patton for 13.

Malcom Buckland, who usually plays for Feniton CC, batting for Tipton in the meeting with Newton Poppleford. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Malcom Buckland, who usually plays for Feniton CC, batting for Tipton in the meeting with Newton Poppleford. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

The final three wickets all fell to John Buckland in his third over. His pace was a surprise to the Tipton players and Newton Poppleford batsmen alike as they were dismissed for just 65.

The Tipton batting line up was quite fragile, so it was a bonus when the opening partnership between Dave Thayre and Phil Wright accounted for a third of the required runs. Playing the 'Jack Leach' role,

Wright eventually fell, trapped leg before wicket by Chris Davis for two, but Amelia Tolley also gave Thayre support helping add a further 13 before she was caught by Tony Cox off Luke Raistrick.

From 35-1 Tipton's score crashed to 50-8 with Luke Restorick and Leigh Adey taking three wickets each.

Amongst these was Dave Thayre who made 31.

There was a 12 minute drinks interval so players could listen to the end of the test match, after which Tipton's final pair, Malcolm Buckland and another veteran Bernie Wilson borrowed from Sunset needed to score 16 runs win.

They followed England's example thanks to two boundaries from Buckland and the winning one from Wilson.