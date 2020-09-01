‘Family Affair’ and ‘Girl Power’ the buzzwords as Tipton defeat the Popples

Tipton batsman Kevin McMeeking is bowled by Luke Raistrick in the derby meeting with Newton Poppleford.

If ever the heading ‘family affair’ was fitting in terms of a cricket fixture, then that was certainly the case on the final Sunday of August 2020 when Tipton St John entertained Newton Poppleford.

Lawrence Walker hits out during his knock of 46 in the derby meeting between Tipton St John and Newton Poppleford.

The reason for the ‘family affair’ tag? Both side’s had a father-and-daughter combination in their XIs.

Adding to the day’s uniqueness – no fewer than six of the wickets in the contest were claimed by lady bowlers – so, as well as a ‘family affair’ you might add the tag ‘girl power’!

As for how the action unfolded, Tipton St John batted first and suffered an early set back when captain David Thayre was caught by Mark Paton off Chris David without scoring, but Lawrence Walker and Phil Tolley added 63 before Walker was bowled by Luke Restorick for 46.

Tolley (36) Dave Jessop (28) and John Buckland (27) all contributed as Tipton closed on 168-9.

Andrew Marsh bowling for Newton Poppleford in the derby meeting with Tipton St John.

The star of the Newton Poppleford bowling effort was undoubtedly his eight overs.

Anthony Cox took 3-20 and Molly Perram 3-21 including the wicket of Amelia Tolley thanks to a catch by her father Ashley.

The Newton Poppleford reply was hit by the early loss of wickets and, with half their side back in the pavilion with only 14 runs on the score board, their final scored of 34 owed much to the battling efforts of the lower order!

David Birch and Phil Wright shared the new ball duties for the home side and both had early success.

Wright bowled Kieran Phillips in the second over to leave the Popples 0-1 and it was soon 11-3 with David Birch bowling first, Richard Coombs, albeit with the aid of a deflection off the bat, and then Mark Raistrick.

The dangerous Kenny Clay gloved a ball from Wright to keeper Chris Tubbs and, with the last ball of his eighth and final over, Birch knocked over the stumps of opener Mark Patton to leave the Popples on 14-5.

Luke Raistrick was unlucky to be bowled by a ball from Wright, which turned and just clipped his off stump.

For Wright, his return of 3-11 from eight overs was particularly pleasing as he had come through yet another injury, recovering from a hamstring pull that had kept him out of recent fixtures.

With the Birch return being 4-16, it meant the opening dup had wiped out seven of the Newton Poppleford batsmen for the princely sum of 27 runs!

Amelia Tolley took three wickets in just deliveries balls to end the innings on a lowly 34. This included returning the compliment to Molly Perram with the aid of a return catch.