Fowler takes four wickets as Sidmouth edge out Exeter

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Jordan Fowler spun his way to a four wicket haul and then a 35-run eight wicket partnership between Tom Simmons and Charlie Miles saw Sidmouth to a two wicket win over Exeter in a rain affected fixture at the Fortfield.

Zach Bess won the toss and invited Exeter to bat first and, for the second time this season it was young Jash Patidar who bagged the prized wicket of Exeter batsman Ben Green - helped by a catch held by Jordan Fowler.

It was third change Fowler who then snared wickets two, three and four as ball ruled over bat throughout the innings with Exeter limping to a close of 155-9 after 42 overs,

Fowler finished with splendid figures of 4-25 from eight overs and Patidar's return was 3-41, also from eight overs.

The other wicket takers for the hosts were Tom Simmons (1-35 from nine) and Max Hancock (1-39 from eight).

Alex Barrow and Rory Thomas launched the reply, but they were separated with 38 runs on the board, Thomas trapped leg before for 11.

Luke Bess joined Barrow and they took the score to 87 when Barrow fell for a run-a-ball 53.

However, from 87-2, Sidmouth slipped to 121-7 with Luke Bess (29), Nick Mansfield (1), skipper Zach Bess (11), Cameron Evans-Grainger (5) and Jash Patidar (1), all returned to the pavilion. Then Charlie Miles joined Tom Simmons and the pair added 35 precious runs before Simmons fell for a 17-ball 10. Miles was joined by Max Hancock and the pair saw their side to a two wicket.

Miles finished unbeaten on 25 from just 18 balls, hitting four fours and young Hancock, who faced three balls, was four not out as the winning line was crossed in the 35th over.

The win, a 10th in 15 top flight matches, leaves Sidmouth sitting third in the table with three games remaining in the campaign. They are in action next on Saturday (August 17) when they travel to a North Devon side that slipped back into the relegation berths last weekend.

They are 49 points behind leaders Heathcoat who are set to take the title that Sidmouth won 12 months ago, The Knightshayes men will be crowned champions at some stage over the next three weeks with them leading second placed Paignton by 28 points with only 60 points to play for in the remaining three matches.